02/21/2025



Updated at 10: 47h.





The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robleshe has moved the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine to guarantee security after an eventual peace agreement, as planned United Kingdom and Francethe only two administrations that, at the moment, propose to displace soldiers to the east of Europe. Precisely, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French president Emmanuel Macron, will meet next week with US President Donald Trump, to present his plan to create a European military force of less than 30,000 soldiers.

The emergency meeting convened by the French president last Monday already picked up a division between the main European powers in this regard. For now, only the United Kingdom and France have been willing, while Spain believes that it is not time to put that debate on the table, as has reiterated this Thursday, in an interview in RNE, the head of the Department of Defense. «Sending troops would be a consequence When, where appropriate, peace is reached, ”he said, moving that possibility” out of respect for Ukraine “and as long as a” fair “and lasting peace is reached in Eastern Europe.

The minister has insisted that at this time the conflict does not apply to discuss that possibility, although she has clarified that the Spain “does not rule out anything” and that is prepared for any scenario. However, he has reiterated, “while the citizens of Ukraine continue to die, despite the fact that each country can do their stalls, we have to be all united, and we are, in supporting Ukraine and getting a fair and lasting peace.” On that unit, Robles has assured that the “firm and fissure” support of Europe since the beginning of the invasion of the Ukrainian people and its president, Volodimir Zelenski, “will persist” because the European Union is playing its “foundational principles ».

In that line, he has also referred to the “delusional contortionism” of the US president, who this week came to win Zelenski of “dictator” and attributed to him to have initiated the war against Russia. A speech that yesterday, from Washington, assimilated at least in part of the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal. In a speech before the Conservative Polyitical Congress Action Conference (CPAC), Abascal accused European institutions of having given Putin the possibility of invading Ukraine and has directly pointed out to the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, of «Pay the bombs that Russia launches».









Robles has reproached Trump wanting to “rewrite a story that cannot be rewritten” and has loaded against Abascal for embrapping the “delusional” story of the US leader. «I had to go in appearances or questions in the congress in which Vox threw me in face and told me that Spain did not support Ukraine sufficiently. That Total and absolute delivery of Abascal To these Trump delusions define Vox, and I think it is very good that people in Spain take note of what Abascal represents at this time, ”said the Minister of Defense.