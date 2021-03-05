The Spanish couple Álvaro Robles and María Xiao continues to advance in his career to Tokyo, after adding an important victory in the WTT Contender Series of Doha, which is celebrated from February 28 to March 6. Xiao-Robles they beat the Italian duo Piccolin-Stoyanov, adding a triumph that allows them to advance in their Olympic goal. This victory will allow them continue in the fight for the classification by ranking, which establishes itself in the top 16 pairs, and places them inside on the cut, beating the Serbs Karakasevic-Lupulesku.

The Spanish returned to an international competition a year later, seeking to continue with the good feelings they had in their last tournaments before the break, and they were very comfortable and focused on the target. Robles-Xiao beat the Italians 3-1, in a duel that they dominated from start to finish. They were only surprised in the third game, when the Italians turned the score around. But the Spanish reacted quickly, certifying victory in the next quarter, to advance to the quarterfinals, where they lost 3-0 to the Koreans Jeon-Lee.

In doubles, Álvaro Robles also reached the quarterfinals, along with his teammate Ovidiu Ionescu. The Spanish-Romanian couple managed to beat the Brazilians Ishiy-Tsuboi 3-2, in the round of 16, and got off to a good start against the Koreans Cho-Lee. However, the second-set advantage fell to the Asian side, and despite winning the third set, the Koreans imposed their rhythm in the fourth and fifth games to win the match.

At the individual level, the six Spanish athletes concluded their participation in the Qatari tournament last Tuesday. Precisely María Xiao and Álvaro Robles stayed at the gates of the final draw, giving up in two tight games in the third preliminary round. Xiao fell to the Austrian Yuan Liu 12-10 in the fifth game (3-2), in a detailed match where the Spanish showed her good level. For his part, the Huelva man had the same luck as Xiao. Robles was also 2-1 ahead on the scoreboard, but Sirudek reacted in the final stretch, winning the fourth and fifth games 11-9.

Galia Dvorak, Sofía-Xuan Zhang and Jesús Cantero fell in the second round preliminary. Dvorak lost to Czech Karin Adamkova 3-1. The same result was obtained by the paddler from Cádiz against the French Can Akkuzu. And Zhang said goodbye to India’s Manika Batra 3-0, after overcoming the first round against Mukherjee. Finally, Carlos Caballero fell to Canadian Eugene Wang 3-0.