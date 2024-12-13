The Minister of Defense, Daisy Oaksvisited this Friday the members of the Armed Forces who are deployed in the Valencian Community for help with work to counteract the effects caused by DANA on October 29.

As reported by Defensa in a statement, Margarita Robles praised the commitment, adaptability and flexibility of the military when carrying out their assigned functions, without forgetting “the motivation with which everyone has landed in Valencia to be able to help the people, going out to work, even in their rest time.”

The first deployment point that the minister approached was the ship ‘Juan Carlos I’, in the Port of Valencia, where nearly 2,300 people have already gone through the different rotations. Its endowments have been dedicated to advance cleaning work of streets or searching for missing persons, thanks to the capabilities offered by its technical and human resources.

Helicopters and divers have focused on this last task, while the rest of the staff has left adapting to the requirements depending on the situation and needs, from the house-to-house distribution of household appliances to health care, including the conditioning of schools or the removal of vehicles from the streets.

Navy contribution

Currently, there are some 800 Navy personnelwho focus their efforts on the municipalities of Paiporta, Alfafar, Sedaví, Massanassa, Benetússer and Catarroja.

They also continue to collaborate with the search for missing in the Albufera and in the area between Cullera and the mouth of the Turia, as well as in cleaning and clearing debris from educational and senior centers.

After visiting the ship, Robles moved to the ‘Jaime I’ base, located in Bétera, where a good part of the operation and logistical deployment are concentrated “from the first moment of the emergency.” At the base they have everything ready for him. deployment maintenance during the upcoming Christmas holidays and as long as necessary.