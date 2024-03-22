Lawyers allege the STJ’s incompetence to determine imprisonment; former player was detained by the PF in Santos on Thursday (21.mar)

The defense of Robson de Souza, former player Robinho, filed a new request for a habeas corpus at the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The former player was arrested on Thursday (21 March) after the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) sent a request for his arrest to the Federal Court in Santos. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 490 kB).

By 9 votes to 2, the Court decided that Robinho will serve the 9-year sentence in Brazil for rape determined by the Italian Court. In the same trial, the STJ, by 6 votes to 5, ordered the immediate execution of the sentence in a closed regime.

After the arrest, Robinho's lawyer, José Eduardo de Alckmin, sent a request to the STF to suspend the arrest order, with the former athlete's immediate release.

In the preliminary injunction, the defense argues that the STJ is not the competent body to execute the sentence determined by the Italian Court.

“Unless it is understood otherwise, it appears to be undoubted that it is up to the lower federal court – and only it – to comply with the approved judicial title”he states.

The defense also claims that there was no prior request from the interested party, necessary to determine immediate arrest. “Furthermore, also illegally, he ended up determining the immediate execution of the sentence, without the interested party [Governo da Itália e Parquet] carried out the indispensable requirement provided for in the Law of Rites”he argues.

This is the 2nd request for habeas corpus forwarded to the STF. On Wednesday (20th March), the same day that the STJ approved the Italian court's conviction, the defense tried to avoid Robinho's arrest, asking that the sentence be carried out after the case was judged in transit in Brazil.

The case was assigned to Court Minister Luiz Fux, who rejected the request and ordered his immediate arrest. Here's the complete of the Fux decision (PDF – 259 kB).

Now, the STF will make a new draw to assign the case to a new rapporteur who will analyze the preliminary injunction. Until then, Robinho remains in prison until all resources are exhausted.

THE CASE

In 2017, Robinho was sentenced in the first instance by the Italian court to 9 years in prison for rape. Investigations indicate that, in 2013, he and 5 friends allegedly got a 23-year-old Albanian girl drunk in a nightclub in Milan, Italy. The young woman would have been gang-raped by the 6.

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the conviction in 2020, but as there was an appeal, Robinho remained free and returned to Brazil. In January 2022, the Italian Court of Cassation denied the defense's appeal and he was sentenced to 9 years in prison. As it is the highest body of Italian Justice, there is no possibility of reversing the decision.

Brazil does not extradite its citizens and, therefore, Italy asked that the sentence be served in the country. On Wednesday (20th March), the STJ voted to approve the sentence. The score was not unanimous, ending in 9 to 2 for compliance with the sentence.