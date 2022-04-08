The wallet of crypto Robinhoodwhich is a digital wallet that allows users to spend and trade selected currencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum, has been made available to “all eligible customers” on its waiting list, according to what announced society, and that equates to over two million peoplealthough the company warns that the portfolio it will not be available in Hawaii, Nevada or New York due to “local regulations”.

The Robinhood crypto wallet was initially launched as a limited test last year, and is now ready to run at full capacity.

Although the Robinhood crypto wallet has allowed customers to purchase cryptocurrency on its platform, you cannot easily spend the latter as it is simply found in your account as speculative resource until you decide to sell it, on the contrary, Robinhood says its wallet offers customers “full access to their cryptocurrencies” and the ability to “participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem – tipping on social media, paying NFTs and more” without fees. withdrawal.

How famous and why is the Robinhood crypto wallet

Robinhood is best known as a stock trading platform and played a big part in last year’s meme stock frenzy, but it claims cryptocurrency purchases have been increasingly popular with its users. “Bitcoin is actually the most recurring purchase for our customers, even more so than many of the stocks you think of,” said company chief product officer Aparna Chennapragada on stage at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. But Bloomberg notes that its revenue from cryptocurrency transactions has been volatile, dropping 79% between the second and fourth quarters of last year.

Its cryptocurrency wallet supports QR codes for sending cryptocurrencies and includes address validation and mandatory two-factor authentication for security. But unlike other wallets, Robinhood’s is custody, meaning the company is ultimately responsible for the keys that can unlock it. Many critics are against the idea that end users don’t have complete control over their private keys, but custodial wallets are useful for anyone worried about losing access to their funds by losing their credentials.

There are also other limitations to the functionality of the Robinhood Crypto Wallet to be aware of. A company FAQ makes it clear that sending an NFT to a Robinhood address could result in its loss, and as of September last year, the company said it would not allow customers to buy stock directly with the cryptocurrency.

In addition to the launch of its wallet for people on the waitlist, Robinhood also announced that it will add support for the Bitcoin Lightning Network “in the near future”. Once launched, it should offer customers a faster and cheaper way to transfer Bitcoins by making these transfers happen “off-chain”.

