“It was disgusting. Now it’s falling apart. This is God’s justice.” Charlie Munger, billionaire Warren Buffett’s right-hand man who was already not known for his veiled language, was clear at the end of April: investment app Robinhood is ruining the market and the collapse of its stock price was completely justified. “Wasn’t it obvious for a long time that this was going to happen?”

Barely a year ago, Robinhood was listed on the US Nasdaq stock exchange. Those who entered on August 2, 2021 paid more than 70 dollars (69 euros) for a share. If you were to exit exactly one year later, you would suffer a loss of $61.

On Tuesday, the American company announced that it will lay off nearly a quarter of its staff, or about 780 employees. Disappointing results prompt Robinhood to keep an eye on costs. The marketing department, among others, has to leave staff. In a round of layoffs earlier this year, 9 percent of the staff already left.

bubble pops

The investment app actually sends the signal: we do not believe that many new customers can be acquired in the near future, so we are also spending less money and personnel on this.

Robinhood’s initial success was in the ease with which investors could buy stocks. The app with which financial products such as stocks and bonds could be bought in a few clicks attracted many young people to the platform during the lockdowns. They started investing out of boredom.

What lowered the threshold is that at Robinhood, investors can also buy parts of stock. That costs less money. In addition, they will be rewarded with a screen full of confetti and balloons on their very first purchase: congratulations on your purchase, on to the next one! After the purchase – as at the end of an episode of a Netflix series – there will also be a suggestion with shares that you could also click through.

According to Warren Buffett, the low threshold made investing via Robinhood “a casino”. A casino in which it was especially nice to stay in the absence of distraction outside. But when the end of the lockdowns drove people out, investors also left the app en masse. Robinhood had 17.3 million active users at the end of 2021. At the end of June, there were 14 million.

It led to a 44 percent drop in sales to $318 million in the past three months. Below the line, a net loss of $295 million remained.

Most of the revenue comes from the controversial payment for order flow. Robinhood earns from orders it receives from investors. He transfers it, for a small fee, to other parties who actually carry out the purchase. Those third parties earn on the difference between the price that the investor pays for the investment product and the – lower – price that they pay for it. Because the consumer at Robinhood does not pay the lowest price for the share, this practice has been under fire for some time.

According to CEO Vlad Tenev, it is waning trading volume explained via the app by the deteriorating economic climate, with high inflation and the collapse of the crypto market.

Other apps are also having a hard time

But there are more factors that contribute to the bad climate for investment apps. Rising interest rates make saving more attractive than investing. There is also a lot of uncertainty about an impending recession, which could lead to poorer operating results and thus lower profits for investors.

Several investment apps have therefore been struggling lately. FlatexDeGiro lost more than 56 percent of its value on the German stock exchange in one year. In the past six months, the company saw the number of transactions via app decrease by 28 percent to 38.1 million. This was offset by a higher yield per transaction.

Another online broker, the Israeli eToro, planned to use a so-called special purpose acquisition company (spac) to go public. But at the beginning of July it turned out that the company decided against it. Not much later, it laid off a hundred employees, about 6 percent of the workforce.