He Superior Court of Justice of Brazil ordered that former Brazilian soccer player Robson de Souza 'Robinho' He is serving in a prison in his native country the nine-year sentence imposed on him in Italy for the rape of a woman of Albanian origin.

The Brazilian court approved the sentence imposed in Italy in 2017 by majority, with nine votes in favor and two against, and by an even tighter majority ordered that the former player of the national team Brazil He must pay his sentence in a closed regime immediately.

Robinho Photo:Efe Share

Thus, Robinho He will be imprisoned before being able to present appeals to this same court and the Supreme Court. The court hearing ended with the suspense of an extension, since although the majority of the magistrates spoke widely in favor of carrying out the sentence in Brazilthere was a tie in relation to the immediate entry of the former Milan, Manchester City and Real Madrid player into prison or the possibility of him appealing for freedom.

Cade emphasizes that at the last moment, the magistrate Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva He changed his vote and the majority was formed for the immediate fulfillment of the prison sentence.

Robinho case

Robinho40 years old, was sentenced in 2017 to nine years in prison by the Italian Justice for his participation in a gang rape in a Milan nightclub called Sio Café, in 2013, but he never served the sentence because He returned to Brazil, a country that prohibits the extradition of its nationals.

File image from November 6, 2011 of the former Brazilian player. Photo:Matteo Bazzi. EFE Share

The Italian authorities repeatedly requested the Brazilian justice that approved the sentence and, consequently, determined the imprisonment of the former soccer player so that he could serve his sentence in his country of origin.

The former forward, who emerged as a professional in the Saints of Pelé He was found guilty of participating in the gang rape of a young Albanian woman, while he was an AC Milan player.

In fact, a few days ago the former player himself revealed in an interview with Brazil's TV Record that he did have sexual relations with the victim, but that they were consensual by both parties.

Brazilian forward Robinho, a player for Atlético Mineiro and former European greats such as Real Madrid and Milan, was sentenced on Thursday in Italy to nine years in prison for a gang rape. The event dates back to January 2013, when the forward wore the colors of Milan. A court in the Lombard city found him guilty of gang rape of a 22-year-old woman of Albanian nationality. Five friends of the Brazilian soccer player were accused of the same events. Photo:Olivier Morin / AFP Share

If my trial were for a white Italian, it would be different. Definitely. With the amount of evidence I have, he would not be convicted

“We had a superficial and quick relationship. We exchanged kisses, apart from that, I went home. At no point did she push, she said 'stop'. There were other people in the place. When I saw that she wanted to continue with other guys, I went to home,” he said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that it was an issue of racism: “I only played four years in Italy and I am tired of seeing stories of racism. Unfortunately, this continues to this day. It was in 2013, we are in 2024. The same ones who don't do nothing with this type of act of racism are the same ones who convicted me. Certainly, if my trial were for a white Italian, it would be different. Without a doubt. With the amount of evidence I have, I would not be convicted.”

The investigating judge, Francisco Falcao, stated that a possible rejection of the request of the Italian justice It would mean a violation of the dignity of the victim, since the “criminal will remain totally unpunished due to Brazil's inability to retry the same act.”

Robinho returns to the Brazil team. Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

He also said that a rejection of the request could generate a diplomatic crisis between both countries, since Brazil would stop fulfilling its cooperation commitments, as well as a new episode of discredit for the Justice of Brazil, whose lack of effectiveness in punishing criminals has been condemned several times by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

The magistrate explained in his vote that at the Brazilian justice It is not up to him to review the sentence already pronounced by a high court in Italy, nor to open a new trial, but only to review whether all the requirements are met to accept the request of the Italian justice system for Robinho to serve his sentence in Brazil.

“The legislation prevents the review of the merits of the sentence. We only have to determine if the requirements for the transfer of the execution of the sentence are met,” he said.

In that sense, he stated that all the requirements are being met, because the convicted person is in Brazil, his sentence is final and the fact that gave rise to the conviction also constitutes a crime in the country. He also dismantled, one by one, all the defense arguments about alleged violations of the Constitution that would prevent the request of the Italian Justice from being met.

Robinho, Brazilian player. Photo:AFP Share

He assured that although there is no treaty between Brazil and Italy that allows this procedure, it is provided for in international treaties signed by Brazil such as the Vienna, Palermo and Mérida conventions.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.