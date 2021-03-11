Robson de Souza, better known in the football world as Robinho, He was sentenced today in Italy for having participated in a group rape case – in a nightclub – in 2013.

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the 9-year sentence for the player and his friend Ricardo Falco, another participant in the atrocious act. The sentence dates from December of last year, but it was just – today – made public, one day before the expiration of the legal term.

Robinho played the 2017 Copa Libertadores with Atlético Mineiro.

In the text written by the judges Francesca Vitale, Paola Di Lorenzo and Chiara Nobili, they detailed “Robinho’s particular contempt for the victim, who was brutally humiliated”. In addition, the opinion assured that the footballer “tried to scam the investigations offering those who carried them out a false version of the agreed facts. “

There is still a last judicial instance, which would be the third, and the defense of Robinho has 45 days to appeal to the Italian Court of Cassation.

Robinho’s defense alleged in the trial that there was consensus between the woman and the soccer player during the sexual act. In 2014, the forward pointed out that there was oral sex, but with the consent of the woman and without the participation of more people. Nevertheless, the victim’s testimony and the evidence obtained during the investigation indicated that the woman was “completely drunk” when she was subjected to sexual relations without her consent. with the footballer and his group of friends..

Robinho celebrates one of his goals at Giuseppe Meazza. (AFP)

In the session that took place in December 2020, where the sentence was ratified, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of the lawyers of the former player of Santos de Brasil, Real Madrid, Manchester City, among other renowned clubs.

Robinho currently resides in Brazil And, as this country does not extradite its citizens, from Italy an international arrest warrant must be issued to be taken to prison and serve the established sentence.