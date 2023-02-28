The Italian government’s request has been accepted: Robinho, together with his friend Ricardo Falco, will be able to serve the nine-year prison sentence in Brazil. This is what was stated in the report of the local federal prosecutor’s office in an opinion sent to the Higher Court of Justice, the counterpart of our Court of Cassation. “There are no restrictions on the transfer of the execution of the sentence imposed on the two native Brazilians. For this, the defendant Robinho must be summoned to participate in the proceedings” reads the document signed by Carlos Frederico Santos, deputy prosecutor. The procedure in question is a process for the homologation of the sentence, pronounced definitively in the three levels of Italian justice. Last week a favorable opinion was received in this sense from the president of the Brazilian High Court of Justice, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, who from a preliminary examination sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office had noted that “the request of the Italian justice and of Minister Carlo Nordio meets the requirements for the recognition of the judgment of the European country”.