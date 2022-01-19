The Italian Supreme Court confirmed this Wednesday the sentence to nine years in prison to the former Brazilian player Robson de Souza, ‘Robinho’, for raping a 23-year-old girl in a Milan nightclub in 2013, when he was wearing a Milan shirt.

(You can consult: Exclusive: the complaint of sexual harassment that shakes Colombian sports)

The Italian Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by the lawyers of Robinho, who defended the footballer by ensuring that the girl had voluntary sexual relations with the Brazilian, according to Italian media reports.

For the final sentence, some intercepted telephone calls were important in which Robinho He assured: “It makes me laugh because I’m not interested, the woman was drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened,” add the aforementioned sources.

(Also: Fedeathletismo pronounces on sexual harassment complaint)

Robinho’s conviction had been confirmed in 2020 by the Milan Court of Appeal, which considered that the player, formerly of Real Madrid or Manchester City, among others, “brutally humiliated” the victim and voluntarily diverted the investigations.

Robinho played for Milan in 2013 and participated with a friend, Riccardo Falco, in the rape of a 23 year old girl who was celebrating his birthday in a well-known Milanese venue.

Robinho denied these accusations in 2014, when news broke that Italy was investigating him for these events.

(Keep reading: Sexual harassment in sports: cases that have occurred in Colombia)

In 2009, while playing in the Premier League, it emerged that Robinho was under police investigation for an alleged rape in a Leeds nightclub, but was later released on bail after questioning.

The footballer denied these accusations.

Italian justice should ask Brazil a permit for the extradition of the footballer, who does not reside in Italy, according to local media.

More news:

– Analysis: the keys to Rueda’s call for the tie

– Rafael Nadal confesses the health problem that does not leave him alone

– Athletics technician would have received 30 accusations of sexual abuse