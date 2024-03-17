For the first time, the former football player speaks out about the case; according to the former athlete, the relationship with the victim was “quick and superficial”

Former football player Robinho, 40, spoke for the first time about his conviction for rape in Italy. In an interview with Spectacular Sundayfrom the RecordTV, the former athlete said he was unfairly convicted by the Italian courts. He presented documents, which according to the former player, guarantee that it is a false accusation.

During the interview with presenter Caroline Ferraz, Robinho admitted that he had sexual relations with the woman who accuses him of rape, but minimized the episode and said that the relationship was consensual, in addition to “quick and superficial”.

To defend himself against the accusation, Robinho showed 2 documents that allegedly contradict the arguments of the woman who accused him. The 1st document is a toxicological test that says the woman presented “mild motor and emotional changes” due to alcohol.

According to the former athlete, the woman was not drunk and consented to the relationship she had with Robinho and other people who were at the nightclub in Milan, where the case occurred.

The 2nd document shown by Robinho shows that the police were unable to find the former player's semen on the woman's clothes. “I was wronged and the evidence is there to show this”, declared Robinho.

The former athlete also said that his conviction was motivated by racism. Robinho declared that many black players in Italy suffered racism and that this was reflected in his condemnation. “The black man without a voice, without saying anything, if my case had been with a white person it would have been different”said Robinho.

The interview showed excerpts of conversations between Robinho and friends where the former player states that the woman was drunk and was not worried about the repercussions of the episode.

“I don’t care, the girl was extremely drunk, she doesn’t even know who I am”showed one of the prints displayed during the interview.

Robinho said the conversations were taken out of context and that he was not talking to close friends, but rather people who tried to extort him. Robinho showed a document that said the woman requested a payment of 60,000 euros from Robinho.

A Record contacted the lawyer of the woman who accused Robinho and he agreed to participate in the interview. According to the lawyer, this amount was requested by the Italian Court to compensate for moral damages. The lawyer explained that in cases of rape, Italian courts do not allow agreements to be made to withdraw charges.

Understand the case

Investigations by the Italian Justice indicate that, in 2013, Robinho and 5 friends allegedly got a 23-year-old Albanian girl drunk in a nightclub in Milan, Italy. The young woman would have been gang-raped by the 6.

In 2017, Robinho was convicted in the 1st Instance, at the Milan Court, of sexual violence. At the time of the case, the player had a contract with Milan, an Italian football club. The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the conviction in 2020.

In January 2022, the Italian Court of Cassation denied the appeals presented by the player's defense. As it is the highest body of Italian Justice, there is no possibility of reversing the decision.

O STJ (Supreme Court of Justice) scheduled the trial of the request for the former player to serve his sentence in Brazil for Wednesday (20th March).