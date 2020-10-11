Robinho, one of the great idols in the history of a club of the importance of Santos, returns at 36 to play for five months, until the end of the Brazilian with a contract that will have a symbolic salary because of the economic problems that the state of São Paulo is experiencing.

The former player of the Real Madrid, Milan or Manchester City He was without a contract after ending his association with the Istanbul Basaksehir and finally he will return to the team where he grew up and rose as one of the great promises of world football.

Now he returns after having added to his privileged record in Turkey to help a team that seeks important goals in the sporting field but with enormous financial limitations.

He Peixe has clearly bet on the young people who have historically given so many results to the team and wants a rapid evolution that allows it to help on the field and in the coffers with possible sales to European football.

Robinho will help the club finish in a position of access to Cup Liberators, and in the present continental tournament to look for the final rounds, where they are not candidates but they can complicate any rival.