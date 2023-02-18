After refusing extradition, the government is asking South American justice to extend the 9-year sentence to which the footballer was sentenced for raping an Albanian girl in 2013

The Italian government has asked Brazil to enforce the nine-year prison sentence against former AC Milan player Robinho, convicted of rape. The information was disclosed exclusively by the Uol portal, citing the ordinance. The Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, signed the request on January 24 and sent it to the Brazilian government through diplomatic channels on the 31st of the same month.

The Italian authorities are also asking for the sentence against Ricardo Falco, a friend of the former AC Milan striker, to be enforced. The two were convicted in Italy for the rape of a young Albanian girl in Milan on January 22, 2013.

no extradition — Nordio – as reported by UOL – requests “that the case be submitted to the competent Brazilian judicial authority so that it authorizes, pursuant to Brazilian law, the execution of the nine-year prison sentence imposed on Robson de Souza by the sentence of the Court of Milan of 23 November 2017, which became final on 19 January 2013”. Furthermore, the Italian government explains that the Ministry of Justice asked Brazil to extradite Robinho and Falco in September 2022, a request rejected last November because Article 5 of the Brazilian Constitution prohibits the extradition of nationals. See also Club of the fallen nobles, the lesson of Hamburg & C at Genoa relegated to B.

