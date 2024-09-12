The former Brazilian footballer Robinho lost one of his last resources to try to escape from the hell of prison where he is serving a nine-year sentence for gang rape in Milan, Italy, 2013.

Your lawyer Mario Rosso Ok He moved to reduce his sentence, but it was of no effect and the former player remains in prison.

Denied

According to the portal ‘Leo Dias’ the defense of the 40-year-old former footballer He failed to get the court to change the category of the crime from “atrocious” to “common.”

“In Brazil, “atrocious crimes” are those considered the most serious and reprehensible by society and are not subject to resources such as bail,” reported the newspaper Marca de Spain.

Robinho is convicted of participating in a gang rape. Photo:AFP Share

“The mere approval of the Italian ruling by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice)) is not sufficient to determine the seriousness of the crime, since such a classification depends on the express legal provision,” said lawyer Mario Rosso Vale.

The same request was submitted in July, but was denied by the courts. In Brazil, “atrocious crimes” are those considered the most serious and reprehensible by society. and are not subject to remedies such as bail,” the paper says.

Marca points out that Robinho is still in prison P2 of Tremembé, known as the prison of the famous of Sao Paulo. The ex of Santos, Madrid, Manchester City, Milan AC, Guangzhou Evergrande, Atlético Mineiro, Sivasspor and Istanbul Baakehir FK He is a model prisoner.

“Robinho keeps his head down, he is being an exemplary prisoner and has not had any problems with other inmates,” explained Rosso Vale.

