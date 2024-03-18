This week will be key for the former Brazilian player Robinhowho was sentenced in 2017 to nine years in prison in Italy for a case of group sexual violence, while he was in a nightclub in Milan.

The former footballer of teams like Saints, Real Madrid, Manchester City, among others, he came out this Sunday to defend himself against the accusations against him. In a dialogue with TV Record from Brazil He explained that his sentence was due to issues of racism.

“I only played four years in Italy and I'm tired of seeing stories of racism. Unfortunately, this continues to this day. It was in 2013, we are in 2024. The same people who do nothing with this type of act of racism are the same ones who condemned me, the player who had a spell at Milan between 2010 and 2014 began by saying.

Robinho received a 9-year sentence from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) of Italy, which in 2022 reaffirmed the sentence and closed all possibilities of appeal. “Certainly, if my trial were for a white Italian, it would be different. Without a doubt. With the amount of evidence I have, he would not be convicted,” the former Brazil national team star firmly stated.

Since his retirement in 2020 after his time in football Türkiyeis living on the coast of Sao Paulo, while he is requested for extradition by the Italian justice system to the government of Brazil, a country that does not extradite its citizens to serve sentences in other nations. Given this refusal, the Italians ask that he serve nine years in prison in a Brazilian prison.

According to the investigations carried out by the Italian justice system, the events occurred in a Milan nightclub called Sio Cafe, in the early morning of January 22, 2013. He, along with other Brazilians, would have sexually abused a woman of Albanian origin who went with a friend to that place. The victim reported the incident and the court opened the case.

Faced with this accusation, Robinho He has always denied that it was rape and explained that he did have a sexual relationship with the woman mentioned that morning, but explained that it was consented by both parties.

“We had a superficial and quick relationship. We exchanged kisses, apart from that, I went home. At no point did he push, he said 'stop'. There were other people in the place. When I saw that she wanted to continue with other boys, I went home“, he claimed.

On the other hand, he explained that the tests did not detect his DNA because he used a condom: “I never denied it. It was consensual. I could have denied it, because my DNA is not there. But I am not a liar.”

Robinho continues to defend himself in his interview, stating that he was the only one of the Brazilians in the nightclub who was investigated, since the other men left Italy without any charge.

Regarding the woman, the former Milan footballer explains that she was not that drunk that night and pointed out that there are tests that can prove it. But, in some audios published by the Italian press in 2020, Robinho is heard saying the opposite.

“The woman was completely drunk,” is heard in one of the recordings that came to light and that were transcribed in the middle of the trial, which talks about six men sexually abusing her, including Robinho.

“The audios were made a year after the event. In that context of the audios I was talking to people who are not trustworthy. Many people always approach soccer players to get money from them. They started with a history of pregnancy. My laugh was of indignation… because I was not going to allow myself to be extorted. I know that I did not commit a crime. He was not making fun of the victim,” he explained.

In another intercepted conversation, Robinho is heard laughing when he learned that he was going to be prosecuted for a case of sexual abuse in Italy, before which he said that his words were somewhat controversial.

