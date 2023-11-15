He Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of Brazil This Tuesday he asked that the former soccer player Robinho serve in the country the nine-year prison sentence that was imposed on him in Italy for raping a woman.

The prosecution sent an opinion to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) in which it defends compliance with the sentence in Brazil, understanding that it respects national legislation and because it would also serve to show Brazil’s commitment to the repression of crime and cooperation. legal.

In a statement, the MFP emphasizes that If Brazil does not force Robinho to serve his sentence, the State runs the risk of allowing impunity for a crime whose materiality and authorship have been internationally recognized.

The prosecutor’s office also refuted an argument by Robinho’s defense, which questioned the legality of the processes through which some evidence was collected that served to convict the former soccer player.

Robinho, who is in Brazil, although he is without a passport and, therefore, prevented from leaving the country, was found guilty in 2022 by the Italian Justice of participating in a gang rape against a young Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub in 2013.

The sentence is final, but the Brazilian Constitution prohibits the extradition of its citizens, to which the authorities of the European country requested the approval of the sentence so that it can be executed in Brazil.

The rape occurred in 2013, when Robinho was playing for Milan, and a friend of his, Ricardo Falco, also participated in it, who was also convicted of it.

With information from EFE.

