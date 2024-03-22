STJ approved the conviction of the Italian Court; Former athlete must serve 9 years in prison for rape

Former football player Robson de Souza, aka Robinho, aged 40, arrived in the early hours of this Friday (22 March 2024) at the Doutor José Augusto César Salgado Penitentiary (known as Penitentiary 2 of Tremembé), in the interior of São Paulo. Paul. Before that, he underwent an examination at the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and a custody hearing.

Robinho was convicted of the crime of rape by the Italian courts. On Wednesday (20th March), the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decided to immediately comply with the former athlete's sentence in Brazil. He was arrested on Thursday (21 March) by the PF (Federal Police) in Santos (SP).

Robinho's defense tried to avoid his arrest. The lawyers filed a request for a habeas corpus at the STF (Supreme Federal Court). They also asked for the execution of the sentence to be postponed until the action was judged in transit in Brazil. The request was forwarded urgently to the “imminence” of an arrest after the STJ's decision.

The case was assigned to Court Minister Luiz Fux, who rejected the defense's request and ordered his immediate arrest. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 259 kB).

Prisoners 2 in Tremembé include Alexandre Nardoni, Cristian Cravinhos and Lindemberg Alves. The place has capacity for almost 600 inmates.

THE CASE

In 2017, Robinho was sentenced in the first instance by the Italian court to 9 years in prison for rape. Investigations indicate that, in 2013, he and 5 friends allegedly got a 23-year-old Albanian girl drunk in a nightclub in Milan, Italy. The young woman would have been gang-raped by the 6.

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the conviction in 2020, but as there was an appeal, Robinho remained free and returned to Brazil. In January 2022, the Italian Court of Cassation denied the defense's appeal and he was sentenced to 9 years in prison. As it is the highest body of Italian Justice, there is no possibility of reversing the decision.

Brazil does not extradite its citizens and, therefore, Italy asked that the sentence be served in the country. On Wednesday (20th March), the STJ voted to approve the sentence. The score was not unanimous, ending in 9 to 2 for compliance with the sentence.