Chef David de Jorge gets excited about ancient processes and flavors on a visit to Salazones Diego in San Pedro del Pinatar David de Jorge, during his visit to Salazones Diego. Below, the chef with a roe. / PL PACHI LARROSA Friday, June 18, 2021, 03:00

“Here we are, in the Sistine Chapel of La Mojama!” Exclaimed David de Jorge joyfully when he found himself surrounded by yellowfin tuna ready for snoring, that cutting ceremony characterized by the chattering of knives against the spine of the fish. animal. The mediatic Basque chef, better known as ‘RobinFood’, had