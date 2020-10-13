Zak Williams, the eldest son of Robin Williams and his first wife Valerie Velardi married his fiancee Olivia June last Saturday and chose to do so on a day that he pursued to signify a declaration of intent and a tribute to his father: the world day of Mental health. “I had the great joy of getting married today to my best friend @oliviajune!” Zak tweeted along with a selfie with his partner. “It was amazing and we couldn’t have gotten married on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay ”, he added.

Olivia June, is the founder and CEO of Hey VINEYARD, an application that uses a connection system similar to that of Tinder but aimed at women who want to find new real friends to carry out activities, chat, go to the gym or establish professional relationships. The bride also publicized her wedding on her Twitter account: “Today I married my best friend and the love of my life. @zakwilliams, you were already stuck with me forever, and now you are legally, ”he tweeted. June, who is also an entrepreneur and a social scientist, posted on her Instagram account an image of her wedding reception, also referring to the special day they had chosen to marry: “Without a doubt, the best mental health decision of my life it was choosing Zak ”.

Zak, 37, has focused his work on raising awareness about mental health after living his own personal drama after the death of his father, who committed suicide in 2014 despite being one of the world’s most beloved exponents of humor and the comedy. Last March, Zak Williams confessed to ABC News that after the death of his father he found himself lost: “At the lowest point of my life.” “I felt completely emotionally unbalanced and was experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. I was self-medicating to the point of not wanting to feel anything, but I found that the most healing experience for me was committing myself to work around the causes of mental health, ”she said.

Zak Williams and his already wife Olivia have a son, who was born in May 2019, whom they have named McLaurin Clement, another tribute to the interpreter of Dead poets society, Awakenings, Jumanji, Mrs. Doubtfire or The unstoppable Will Hunting, since Robin Williams’ middle name was McLaurin. In July Zak explained that he has gradually taught his son photographs and images from his father’s films. “We have photos and souvenirs in our house and the child is attracted to them. It is a good way to continue with my father’s legacy related to our family history and to be able to talk about him, “he told the program Today.

Robin Williams, who was married three times in his 63 years of life, committed suicide on August 1, 2014 in California, United States, only six months after beginning to notice symptoms of Lewy body dementia, a disease that he never knew he was suffering. His last wife, Susan Schneider Williams, featured in the documentary Robin’s wish, led by Tylor Norwood, who got up early that day and, as always, expected to find Robin already up, pacing the house, and ready for an hour of meditation. Something had been wrong for months. Williams found it difficult to act, to remember his roles, he slept very badly, his left arm did not respond to him, he had difficulty relating to his friends and leaving the house, and he obsessed with absurd things.

After thinking that finally that night her husband had managed to fall asleep and was sleeping more than normal, she understood that something was wrong. Williams had hung himself from the closet of the room in which he slept alone due to his insomnia problems and talking loudly in the early morning hours. For the next several weeks, the media did not stop speculating about the causes of suicide: drugs, depression, bipolar disorder and bankruptcy. The admirers of one of the greatest comedians of recent years did not leave their amazement, but the answer came only a few months later when the results of the autopsy were known in October of that same year. The real cause of those erratic months and the actor’s sad end was dementia with Lewy bodies, a disease that neither Williams nor anyone around him knew he suffered from.

“Lewy body dementia is a devastating disease,” summarizes in that documentary Dr. Bruce Miller, director of the Center for Memory and Aging at the University of California San Francisco, who personally dealt with the actor’s case. “It is lethal and evolves rapidly. Analyzing how it affected Robin’s brain, I discovered that it was the most aggressive case of Lewy that I have seen in my entire career years. Virtually every area of ​​his brain had been affected. It’s really amazing that he could move or walk. ” The doctor adds in the film: “People with exceptional brains, who are incredibly bright, tend to resist and tolerate degenerative diseases better than those with normal brains. This shows that Robin Williams was a genius. “

His wife and the rest of his family understood then, reading the symptoms, that everything fit: mood swings, movement problems, depression, fears, anxiety, hallucinations, sleep problems, paranoia … “If only we had known the Name of the disease that Robin suffered, that alone would have given him some peace, ”explained his widow. But this type of ailment, which is characterized by the accumulation of a protein in certain areas of the brain forming plaques, can only be diagnosed after death, and Robin Williams committed suicide, frustrated, not knowing what was happening to him and repeating himself already those around him: “I am no longer me.”

His eldest son has paid tribute to him with his wedding and his dedication to mental health after his death. And his grandson McLaurin will be able to laugh with the best version of his grandfather watching the films in which he demonstrated his genius and with which he gained the fame of a good person that made his family and his fans shocked thinking that he had taken his own life consciously.