He took a town of creatives in Disney Animation to bring about Once Upon a Studiothe animated short film that celebrates 100 years of stories and magic.

Iconic characters like Snow White and Peter Pan appear next to Genius of Robin Williams in a cast of 543 characters from more than 85 films, both feature films and short films. And everything came together without the participation of artificial intelligence.

Directors Dan Abraham and Trent Correy were looking for a way to honor the studio’s legacy. Once Upon a Studio takes place at the end of a work day at the animation studios of Walt Disney in Burbank.

The studio becomes a magical place once the legend of disney Burny Mattinson, who worked there for 70 years on films like The Lady and the Tramp (1955) and 101 Dalmatians (1961), he leaves. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse They step out of a photo and call their friends to meet for an official portrait of the 100th Anniversary of the Studio.

Abraham and Correy met for eight months to carry out the project. Shrouded in secrecy, a group of artists, led by Eric Goldberg and Andrew Feliciano, worked to bring characters like Snow Whitehe Genius, Ariel, Pretty, Peter Pan, Wendy and even Chernabog. 80% of the characters were hand drawn while the rest were computer generated.

Abraham and Correy wanted each character to look like they just stepped out of their movie. Producer Bradford Simonsen explains,

“It needed to feel that way so that the audience response would be visceral. We used our animation research library where we pulled model sheets for the animators to work with. We had Eric Goldberg who knows the history of the studio, and we did testing to make sure everything worked together in the scenes.”

The team of notable animators included James Baxter (Pretty, Beauty and the Beast), Nik Ranieri (The Lion King) and Ruben Aquino, who animated the final designs for Ursula in 1989. Abraham says,

“He hasn’t drawn it in over 30 years, and he came out of retirement to make Ursula for us”.

Others simply wanted to be part of this historic short film. With thousands of characters to choose from, the directors had a wish list of who they wanted to appear. Chernabog from the movie disney from 1940 Fancy topped Correy’s wish list. But there was a small problem.

“It’s the size of a mountain and I couldn’t get into the building,” Correy says. It was Abraham who had the idea that the cubs of 101 Dalmatians were watching Fancy on television.

CG animator disney Jorge Ruiz expressed interest in animating the character. Correy says,

“He got in touch and told how when he was growing up in Venezuela, Chernabog It was his favorite character of all time and that was the reason he wanted to work on disneyso Eric helped him and Jorge drew him.”

As for bringing in the vocals, at least 40 original guests, including Jodi Benson (Ariel), Jeremy Irons (Scar), Idina Menzel (elsa) and Kristen Bell (Anna), they said enthusiastically that they did want to return. Yvett Merino was simple. She said,

“It said, ‘We’re working on a short film to celebrate the 100 years. We would love for you to be a part of it and many came to the recording session not knowing anything about it. For anyone who came, we showed them the storyboards. For them to come back and visit characters they hadn’t played in years, many were grateful to be included and to be a part of this.”

Correy and Abraham’s first recording was with Auli’i Cravalho as Moanaand as each voice character returned, they fondly recalled the stories of what their characters meant to them.

From the beginning, Correy and Abraham knew that the iconic genius of Robin Williams I had to be part of this. Simonsen and the producer Merino contacted the heirs.

“We try to take them with us on the journey to say, ‘We have this very special short film that we’re making. Robin as genie means a lot to a lot of people and we would really love to get him involved. So Dan listened to the outtakes of the original recording and found those little bits that we could use. We went back to the heirs and said, ‘This is what we hope to do.’ Eric, who originally animated the genie, is on the show, and he’s going to be a part of this.’ And it was wonderful to see that happen.”

Putting the voices and characters together into a nine-minute short film was a challenge. The first version came in at 13 minutes. With thousands of characters to choose from, the biggest challenge was not just choosing the characters, but deciding who would stand out.

Via: NBCNews

Editor’s note: The trailer for this short film alone is truly moving, remembering Robin Williams It was quite painful. He made me go look for the ads he made for Nintendo 3DS with his daughter Zelda.