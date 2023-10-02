













Robin Williams' daughter opposes the use of AI to recreate voices









During the Hollywood strike, one of the most discussed topics was the use of AI. In a statement of support, Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda, said it is disturbing that this is being done. Especially when she saw how they used this technology to recreate her father’s voice.

‘I have heard AIs used to recreate their voice to say whatever people want. While that is disturbing to me, the ramifications go beyond my feelings. Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to give voice to caricatures, to put human effort and time into the search for an interpretation.‘Wrote Zelda Williams in her message.

Finally, he assured that this technology makes a poor simile at best and a Frankenstein’s monster at worst. QFor her this reflects the worst aspects of Hollywood. Since they have not only done it with Robin Williams, but with other actors.

What voices have been recreated with AI besides Robin Williams?

With the arrival of these AIs that recreate voices, many well-known actors already suffered from this situation. In fact, there are hundreds of sites with the voices of Morgan Freeman, Robin Williams and other actors with very characteristic voices. Of course this already caused legal problems.

The worst thing is that within the industry there are already examples of bad use. Actor Stephen Fry discovered that his voice was used to narrate a documentary, but he never recorded a word or agreed to its use. In addition, Netflix was adding a clause in its contracts requesting the transfer of rights to the actors’ voices. This in order not to pay them more in case they wanted to record more phrases.

Perhaps one of the most notable examples was James Earl Jones. Darth Vader’s iconic voice did not record new lines for his appearance in the Obi-Wan series. An AI was in charge of recreating his voice and making his dialogues. What do you think about this situation?

