Soldiers have to perform under high pressure, solve problems themselves and stay in control of their emotions. But that strength and independence seem to be playing tricks on them on another front. Many soldiers do not seek help with mental complaints, but continue to work until there is really no other option. This increases the risk of long-term absenteeism or absenteeism.



Rebecca Bogaers, PhD student at Tilburg University, was the first in the Netherlands to investigate how soldiers view mental complaints and seeking help. The results of the study were surprising. “If people say they wouldn’t seek help with complaints, you might think it’s because they don’t believe that treatment helps. But that is not the case here.”

No fewer than 91 percent of those surveyed say they believe in the effect of a treatment. “Of those who would not seek help, 85.1 percent say they would rather solve the problem on their own. That is very much. Perhaps more than those employed in other professions, military personnel are characterized by a ‘can do’ mentality.”

Wanting to solve problems on your own, Robin Imthorn (37), Sergeant der Mariniers, also recognizes that. “That’s how you get trained. You have to be independent and be able to save yourself in every situation.” With this unit he went on a mission several times, but in the course of time he started to suffer from psychological complaints. “I was more and more negative. I closed myself off from the people around me, I couldn’t have a nice chat anymore. My ability to concentrate also deteriorated.

Afraid of negative consequences

See also A resident of Almaty spoke about the feeling of fear during the riots Imthorn did not want to raise his complaints at work. “The training I did for the Marine Corps is one of the toughest basic military courses in the Netherlands. To achieve that you have to be strong, physically and mentally. I couldn’t relate to what I was experiencing now. I felt weak. I was also afraid that if I told what was bothering me, it would mean that I would no longer be able to do this job.”

Martine Hueting, military psychologist, sees that many soldiers are hesitant to report psychological complaints. “There is still a stigma. ‘If you have to go to a psychologist, then you are crazy’. It sometimes takes years, until things really get out of hand, for soldiers to seek help. But that usually means recovery takes longer.”





Soldiers are often not only afraid of the negative consequences for themselves, says the psychologist. “If your comrades know you’re in treatment, they might think you’re less useful when it comes down to it. Soldiers can also start to doubt themselves. The thought ‘I don’t know if they can still rely on me’ makes me terribly insecure.”

Focused on survival

Mental complaints made work increasingly difficult for Imthorn. “Even though I knew I was safe at base, I was still ‘on’. I couldn’t relax, my body and mind were focused on survival. At a certain point I was no longer functioning at all.” Imthorn finally decided to go to his supervisor. He referred him to a doctor. The diagnosis was PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder. “Especially my posting to Uruzgan played a major role in this. There I had to perform life-saving actions with a comrade, that made an impression on me. I was also bad at loud noises, I think because it reminded me of the explosion of roadside bombs.” See also Novavax: Corona dead vaccine - or not? Experts around Lauterbach astonish

There were nine years between the mission in Uruzgan and his sick report. “My wife had noticed for a long time that something was wrong. But when she said, ‘I think you have PTSD’, I didn’t want to take that. I now know that I was avoiding certain feelings. Some do that by using substances, I started exercising fanatically. Because if you lose yourself in something else, you don’t have to feel those feelings.”



I am 100 percent sure that my treatment would have taken less time if I had previously reported that I had mental problems Robin Imthorn

As a core expert on mental strength, researcher Bogaers is involved in the Sustainable Healthy Deployable team of the Ministry of Defense. Based on her research, information about mental health is now being provided to managers. “They have to take into account that soldiers may be silent because they think they have to solve the problem themselves. It must be made clear that talking about mental problems does not make you weak. On the contrary, daring to be open about it and wanting to work on it is strong.”

Lower Threshold

After intensive treatment Robin Imthorn is fully operational again. He is trying to generate more attention for mental problems in the military community through social media. ,,I am 100 percent sure that my treatment would have taken less time if I had previously reported that I had mental problems. I want to lower the barrier for other soldiers to seek help, so that it doesn’t get out of hand for them.”

He ran five marathons to raise awareness for the topic on Instagram. “I got a lot of reactions to that. There’s something in this, I thought.” He founded the Instagram account with Renaldo Ishaak, team leader at the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee @knakmoment on. “We share posts in which soldiers share their experiences with mental complaints, but we also discuss topics such as ‘What does a panic attack feel like?’”

Imthorn wants to show that mental complaints do not have to mean the end of a military career. “My experience with PTSD ultimately made me stronger. I now know better how to deal with life and everything that happens, be it good or bad. And I know better who I am as a person, and that that person can be there too. I am not only ‘the soldier’, but also just Robin.”





