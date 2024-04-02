Gino Rosato has no doubts: “F1, here we come”

For a Kimi – or Andrea Antonelli – who is showing off in F2 there is an 'Ace 91' who continues to get noticed in karting. Robin Raikkonen, Kimi's son, started 2024 by winning two out of two races at the Bahn-Wohlen circuit in Switzerland. Yesterday, in fact, the first stage of the RMC (Rotax Max Challenge) Cup Switzerland was held which saw Robin Raikkonen triumph whose profile Instagram recently inaugurated, it already has over 50 thousand followers.

Kimi Raikkonen had said he would never push his children to follow in his footsteps, but Robin 'Ace' seems to have what it takes – as well as the intentions – to do so. Robin is nine years old and runs with the number 91 on a black and white kart on which some sponsors stand out who have remained linked to his father such as the Singha brand (a Thai beer).

Robin Raikkonen's successes were also highlighted in Instagram stories by the former historic member of the Scuderia Ferrari Gino Rosato, who has maintained a close relationship with Kimi Raikkonen and his family. “What pride, F1 we ​​arrive”, Rosato's comment regarding the promising results of 'Ace 91'.