A possible career on the horizon

One step after another, the motorsport career of Robin Raikkonen, son of Kimi – the last world champion driver in Formula 1 at the wheel of Ferrari – seems to be taking shape. The very young Robin, who will turn 9 on January 27th, started racing karts for fun, but is now slowly entering the world of motors in its entirety.

After having tried his hand at driving on ice during the Christmas holidays in fact, in his native Finland, the very young firstborn of the Raikkonen family – always followed by the attentive gaze of his father Kimi – landed in Italy tor practice at the SIM Maranello facility, which is located a few hundred meters away from the Fiorano track. Kimi and Robin had already been in the city that hosts the Scuderia Ferrari headquarters a few months ago, when Raikkonen Jr. was able admire the F2007 in the Ferrai museum with which his father had won the F1 world title 17 years ago.

Kimi: Great day with Robin at the @sim_maranello. Robin loved the feeling of real speed with the simulator and it is for sure good practice for the upcoming season. I also got to try the simulators and I am really impressed with the accuracy and feel of it.. pic.twitter.com/oQX3NvppJt — Raikkonen Indonesia (@KimsterIndo) January 16, 2024

Father-son challenge

This time, however, the trip was not just touristy: In fact, Robin Raikkonen got behind the wheel of a simulator, trying to practice and learn some useful tricks in view of his next karting season. The updates of this particular test were provided by Kimi himself on his official Instagram account and, according to the comments written by the former star of Sauber, McLaren, Lotus and Ferrari, Robin would have shown off good qualities.

“Great day with Robin at SIM Maranello – commented Raikkonen Sr. on the popular social network – Robin really enjoyed the sensation of real speed given by the simulator and it's definitely good training for next season. I also had the opportunity to try the simulator and I was really impressed by the precision and sensations. I was still a little faster [di Robin], but not for long. The guy is fast“. The family challenge has already been launched.