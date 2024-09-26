In addition to Ajax – Besiktas, there are eight more matches in the Europa League tonight. José Mourinho will take on Royale Union Saint-Gilloise with Fenerbahçe. AS Roma will host Spanish Cup winners Athletic Bilbao, who are already dreaming of the final in San Mamés in May 2025. Micky van de Ven will play against Qarabag FK with Tottenham Hotspur. Robin Pröpper and Neraysho Kasanwirjo will start for Rangers. They will take on Malmö from 18:45. Follow the scores below via the live widget.

#Robin #Pröpper #Kasanwirjo #Rangers #starting #lineup #Van #Ven #action #tonight #Spurs