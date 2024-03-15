Thanks to his consistency at Eintracht, Robin Koch is returning to the national team – which also pleases his father, who used to be a professional himself. With Kevin Trapp, however, the disappointment is great.

Back in the team: Robin Koch has made himself interesting for the national team again. Image: dpa

AAt the end, people were already whistling from the rooftops about what national coach Julian Nagelsmann's squad would look like for the international matches next Wednesday against France in Lyon and the following Saturday against the Netherlands in Frankfurt. The German Football Association is obviously not completely tight-lipped when it comes to confidential information. And so it came as no surprise to anyone when the DFB announced on Thursday that Frankfurt central defender Robin Koch was among those chosen and Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was no longer there.

Bernd Leno from FC Fulham is there to replace the 33-year-old from Saarland, who played 180 minutes in goal in the previous two international matches because Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen were injured. A fourth goalkeeper, Oliver Baumann from Freiburg, was even appointed.