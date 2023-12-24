Imagine: a friend writes a letter to Farmer Wants Woman Europe. Her letter is selected, she goes on a date, for a week's stay in Slovakia, experiences all kinds of things and ends up having a long courtship. Only: she can't say anything for over six months. That requires an interview. A conversation about that double life. Not only as a reporter and Farmer Wants a Woman participant, but also as two friends. “I received a large bouquet of flowers from him on my birthday. But he had to order it under a different name.”
