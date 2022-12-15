Robin Haase has qualified for the semi-finals of the NK tennis at the expense of contemporary Thiemo de Bakker. The 35-year-old Haase was one year younger De Bakker in Amstelveen with 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Haase and De Bakker were the two best tennis players in the Netherlands for several years. Haase has dropped to 260th place in the world ranking, De Bakker no longer has a ranking due to various injuries. De Bakker has not taken action at an international level for more than three years.

Meanwhile, Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Greek track are the two best players in the country. Van de Zandschulp (27) is the global number 35,Greekspoor (26) is sixty places lower.

Haase will take on the Greek track on Saturday, who defeated the only 15-year-old Mees Röttgering 6-1 6-2.