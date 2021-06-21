Robin Gosens, side of the Mannschaft that dismantled Cristiano’s Portugal, is in fashion. The powerful winger is proving to be a tremendously powerful weapon in the Eurocup (one goal and two assists in two games) and they are clinging to it in Bergamo to shield him. La Gazzetta dello SportIf, before the championship began, they had encrypted a possible transfer at 40 million, now it would not leave Bergamo for less than 50. To shine in one of the scenarios with the greatest number of lights is well worth that rise.

From the Italian media they point out that, although Gosens (26 years old) is not for sale, if someone shows up with the slipped amount they would sit at the negotiation table. Of course, they do not want to lose the southpaw after having managed to make him change his mind. A few years ago, the German international asked to leave Atalanta, something that the Italian team rejected and that has now been presented as a very successful decision, for both parties. “I tell the Atalanta fans that we will see you soon …”, He was aiming after his resounding performance against those of Fernando Santos.

Gosens season with Atalanta.

There would be no shortage of suitors to the side. In fact, the German medium Sport1 he echoed in the last hours that Barcelona did not take his eyes off him. What’s more, in Italy, Inter, Juventus and Naples would be delighted to add Gosens to their cause. However, the reigning champions are deep in fundraising (see Achraf sale), so spending 50 million seems chimerical right now. The Vecchia SignoraFor his part, he should find a way out for Alex Sandro first. And something similar happens in partenopei, who have to work on opening a gap before being able to face incorporations.

No urgencies

What’s more, Those of Gasperini have an important luck these days, they count on the fortune of Antonio Percassi, owner, as a cushion to cushion the pandemic. For this reason, the economic situation in Bergamo is not as dark as in other cities. If someone really loves Gosens, they already know how much money they will have to take out of the box. An operation that, if produced, would leave a huge capital gain in the club’s coffers, since he was signed for just over one million euros in 2017 to Heracles Almelo. Clinical eye.