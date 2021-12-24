Robin is that hero who for all those who are not fans of comics DC Comics it has always shone with reflected light; but finally, this reality is destined to end, since it seems that a new movie is under development.

According to sources, a new Robin movie is in development at the studios of Warner Bros. Unfortunately no other information is available in this regard, so we have to settle for this pending confirmations and details.

The question that now arises is on which version of Robin we will see represented: over the years there have been various proposals, and above all fans are well aware that there has not been a single Robin; speculations are therefore open about who could be the subject of the film and in what context it can be represented.

Starting from Batman Forever And Batman and Robin, i two iconic films that at the end of the 1990s / early 2000s accompanied the Bat Man in his exploits, we then passed through the representation of Robin which took place within the TV series Teen Titans, but he’s been a character ever since missing on our screens.

Definitely the news of this film adds questions and speculations about other elements, for example the movie The Batman which has already been declared not to be part of the DC Comics cinematic narrative universe (find all the information in our dedicated article); so let’s see if the two works can be connected, or if the correlation does not exist.

Another film we are talking about, which should be done part of the same context, is that of Batgirl, out on the HBO Max platform: after doubts about the presence of Michael Keaton’s Batman in the film, this revelation of the existence of a title dedicated to Robin could spark new speculations on the narrative world around Gotham City.