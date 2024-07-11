In it State Congress keep it up he legislative process of the Organic Law of the Autonomous University of Sinaloafor now, the Education, Science and Technology Commission will issue a release to the in charge of the rectorship of the UAS, Robespierre Lizárraga to invite them to the dialogue already them agreements.

The deputies will have to be notified that Robespierre Lizárraga has no interest in dialogue or have close up with the legislative powerbecause seek political agreement with State Goverment to save the former rector and his former directors from complaints and criminal proceedings.

Continuing with the subject, yesterday a point of agreement was approved to receive, starting tomorrow, Friday, July 12, the authors of the initiatives for reform, addition and repeal of the Organic Law of the UAS. With this they seek to expose the content of the different proposals. There will be feedback.

“Forewarned is forearmed” in charge of the rectorship of the UAS, Robespierre Lizárraga You will be notified shortly that the Education Commission will install the permanent session starting tomorrow to conduct the legislative process of the Reform to the Organic Law.

The deputies made it clear that they are open to dialogue and reaching agreements regarding this important and urgent reform to the Organic Law of the UASSooner or later it will have to come to democratize the Rosalina house, and it is also a demand of the university community.

On the other hand, the political group that controls UAS does not want to lose control and power over the university, the desperation is so strong that they have raised questions at the conference.Morning” of the President Lopez Obradorwere already evident on Monday.

The struggle of that dome that commands the UAS It is not to allow democratization, it is not convenient for them that all students, teachers and workers have a voice and vote, because they currently have absolute control of the University Councilbut there are already frictions and fights between internal groups, so be very careful.

Featured. On issues with great social significance and addressing the female sector of the entire state, yesterday the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya provided financial support to women in vulnerable situations in the “The Aggressor Leaves Home” Program.

During the Ordinary Session of the State System to Prevent, Address, Punish and Eradicate Violence against Women, the state leader pointed out that the program’s resources are to contribute to the economic autonomy of women and to care for their children. The support is monthly.

With this program and through the precautionary measure that seeks to protect women, 319 aggressors have been evicted from the family. Without a doubt, this is an important step forward, attention has been growing and these programs contribute to eradicating domestic violence and violence against women.

Agenda. This weekend the Wellbeing Brigades will be in Guamuchil on Friday, in Culiacán on Saturday and in Navolato on Sunday, the schedule will be from 9:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

Political Memory. “Sometimes we are too ready to believe that the present is the only possible state of things”: Marcel Proust.

