“At the moment the search in homeopathy it is at a good level; in some areas, including insomnia or PMS, efficacy has been extensively proven in high-quality studies. Surely we need to continue the research work to show the possibilities of application in other areas as well. “So Rachel Robertschief executive of the Homeopathy Research Institute (Hri), on the sidelines of the 10th International Congress of the Cedh (Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie), scheduled today and tomorrow in Rome.

“There is a great deal of debate around homeopathy and this is very important; some love it, some hate it, but what matters is that there is evidence – he underlines – For this reason our institute participates in this congress; with the research we carry out, we want to add an item to say that homeopathy is a real medicine. It is not a placebo, so it can be applied in an ever wider way “.