“At the moment, research in homeopathy is at a good level; in some areas, including insomnia or pre-menstrual syndrome, the effectiveness has been amply proven by high quality studies. Surely we need to continue the work. research to show the possibilities of application in other areas “. Thus Rachel Roberts, chief executive of the Homeopathy Research Institute (Hri), on the sidelines of the 10th International Congress of the CEDH (Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie) starting today in Rome.