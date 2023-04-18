At only 36 years old and after suffering from a bad illness, Arrigo, the second son of Roberto Vecchioni, died

The news of the untimely death of Arrigo Vecchioni, the third son of the Brianza singer-songwriter, comes from the very last few hours Roberto Vecchioni. The artist himself took care of announcing it, who published a photo on social media that portrays his smiling son, asking for silence in this difficult moment.

Synthetic, but with a immense amount of painis the post that a few hours ago the well-known singer-songwriter and musician Roberto Vecchioni published on his social profiles.

The poet and writer posted a photo of his son Arrigoimmortalized smiling with the sea behind him, and then add these words in the caption:

After much, much pain, our wonderful Arrigo is finally at peace. The family asks for silence.

Immediate and innumerable i proximity messages and affection that vecchioni received in the comment section of the post. Comments arrived not only from simple ago, but also from many colleagues in the world of music and entertainment.

Among the many, those of Ornella Vanoni, who can’t find the words to describe so much pain. Or even those of Lorella Cuccarini and Leonardo Pieraccioni, who sent Roberto and his whole family a big hug.

Before today the world of information completely ignored the illness from which, evidently, Arrigo Vecchioni suffered. What is certain is that this terrible disease made the boy suffer a lot, until unfortunately it took him away forever.

Roberto Vecchioni’s family

Arrigo was the third child by Roberto Vecchioni. The singer-songwriter was married for the first time in 1973 with the writer Irene Bozzi. With her he had her first daughter, Frances.

In 1981, some time after his divorce from Bozzi, he met the journalist and activist Daria Colombo. He married her a second time and gave birth to three more children: Arrigo, Carolina and Edoardo.

The latter suffers from multiple sclerosis and in 2016 wrote a book, entitled “Sclero: the game of emperors“, in which he talks about his illness.

Plus Vecchioni is also grampa. In 2012, her eldest daughter Francesca became the mother of twin girls and later Carolina also had two girls.