MILAN

Roberto Vecchioni and his wife Daria Colombo didn’t hesitate for a single moment and joined the press subscription to save Fahimeh even with a sort of relief: that of someone who sees that something is moving.

Vecchioni, the 20,000 signatures have now been exceeded: a real mobilization.

“And it’s so extraordinary that I would have called this thing if I had the strength or the strength of a big newspaper like yours because it’s one of the most horrific things happening right now. We are taken by Ukraine and Russia but this affront is enormous and cannot be tolerated. It is an affront to the human being and to humanism. I would like the signatures to become one hundred thousand or two million but, unfortunately, there are not so many great artists».

Several actors and singers as well as politicians and men of culture are moving to support the struggle of those who disagree with the Iranian regime. What triggered this common feeling in your opinion?

«In my opinion the mobilization took place for the courage of those boys and the many women who moved to go against those who oppress them. Out of every scheme, with the conviction of being able to lose, die, finish. For them it is more important to make their voice heard than to think about their life and this is incredible. For some time now, we have no longer been used to fighting for something, for the freedom to experience the joy of living. What matters is to live free and they made us feel it».

What is still needed to stir consciences?

«It takes something that counts and has the voice and power to act as a sounding board, because if you do it on the streets with flyers or a small television, nothing happens as people are distracted by so many things. Instead, if it happens thanks to a large press body that asks for signatures, collects them and puts them on the front page, then people really realize that something is wrong. We are surrounded by bad news but we think about it for an hour a day and instead we should have these thoughts throughout the day».

Does she have them?

“I have them and I’m happy to have them. I always have to think that man is the greatest thing that exists and must be preserved along with his ability to show himself as a human being towards the other. These thoughts generally come when we are close to Christmas but instead we should think about them all year round. In our everyday life we ​​should feel these sufferings because in Europe we are, all in all, quite well and we can’t even imagine the sufferings that certain peoples have to undergo».

Social media is an important vehicle for Iranians to spread their protests, but do you think the media is helping the cause best?

“I think they should do more. I think, just to give an example that comes to mind while I’m talking to you, that in addition to the advertising inserts that we see during the matches of this world championship, it would be right for the organizers to occasionally insert windows with images of what happened in Iran. Then we would certainly open our minds to more people and move many consciences».