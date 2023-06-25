“Getting to 80 is a struggle, but it’s like before. When your mind and heart are like when you’re 30, the rest changes little”. Roberto Vecchioni, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, gave an interview to Corriere della Sera in which he also spoke of the disappearance of his 36-year-old son. The news arrived last April, with a brief statement via social media from the family asking for respect for the moment of pain.

Arrigo was the second of the singer-songwriter’s four children, the first from his second wife Daria Colombo. “I feel it inside very strongly, my son, I feel it intensely, Arrigo, I see it inside me constantly”, said Vecchioni. “It was a caesura between one life and another, it was even more so for my wife. I didn’t take it as an injustice. Maybe you don’t learn shit from happiness. He can only be learned by suffering, hoping to return to happiness. It was the collapse of the world, of the universe, but not of certainties and ideals”.

Then on his wife: “The first is the great love for my wife. Saw her, met her. That instant contained everything that was to come later. From those thirty-seven years that I was, she has filled my life. Until today. I would call that thirty-seven-year-old boy and say to him: ‘Look at that girl, turn her around, talk to her. She will change your life’”.

“The second wonderful moment of these 80 years is having finally understood the possibility that God exists. I hadn’t understood it either when I was on the barricades at university, or afterwards, for all the time I’ve lived. I didn’t see”.