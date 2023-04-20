Moment of great pain for the singer-songwriter who also has to deal with his other son’s illness

Great emotion for the news of the death of one of the sons of Roberto Vecchioni. Arrigo, 36, second son of the singer-songwriter disappeared on Tuesday 18 April. Roberto himself gave the announcement with a post on social media.

“After much, much pain, our wonderful Arrigo is finally at peace. The family asks for silence – this is what is written. The cause of death has not been clarified but since Roberto speaks of pain it is easy to hypothesize that Arrigo suffered from some bad, unfortunately incurable disease.

Many have talked about multiple sclerosis however, confusing Roberto’s children. To be afflicted with disease is Edward and not Arrigo. The singer-songwriter dedicated the song “Le rose blu” to Edoardo in 2007. Edoardo himself wrote a book about his condition, the novel entitled “Sclero”. The 20-year-old graduated from the Luchino Visconti Civic School of Cinema and has written several articles for L’Unità.

Arrigo Vecchioni was the second of the four children of the Brianza singer-songwriter. In 1973 Vecchioni married his first wife, Irene Brozzi, with whom he had his first child, Francesca.

In 1981, sometime after his divorce, the Italian singer-songwriter and lyricist met the woman who would become his second wife, Daria Colombo. Together the two had three other children: ArrigoCarolina and Edoardo.

In an interview given in 2017 to the newspaper to comeRoberto Vecchioni had spoken of the relationship with his children, which he had defined “four jewels of diversity“: “They have their flaws and they have their aptitudes. They have made even difficult life choices, they are strong and imaginative, sweet and inventive: one is an architect, one a journalist, one deals with the language of the media” – her words.