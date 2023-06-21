Change the vertex ofANFIAwith Robert Vavassori who was appointed new President of the National Association of the Automotive Industry. The manager, member of the Board of Directors of Bremboat the head of ANFIA takes over from Paolo Scudieri.

Roberto Vavassori new President of ANFIA

The General Assembly of ANFIA Associates has elected Robert Vavassori (Chief Public Affairs Officer and member of the Board of Brembo) to the Presidency of the Association for the four-year period 2023-2026.

Roberto Vavassori takes over from Paolo Scudieri at the helm of ANFIA

The new Chairman, who takes over from Paolo Scudieri, is a member of the Board of Directors of Brembo, an Italian multinational company specializing in braking systems, as well as Director of Public Relations. In the past, from 2012 to 2015, he has already covered the role of President of ANFIA.

Roberto Vavassori career in Brembo

Roberto Vavassori has spent his entire career at Brembostarting in 1986 after obtaining an MBA and holding various corporate positions and responsibilities, contributing to its success and development. Between his work experiences, he has been involved in the Brembo stock exchange listing in 1995 and led more than twenty international M&A projects to drive the company’s growth over time.

He currently holds the position of Vice President at BSCCB SpAa joint venture equally divided between Brembo and the German group SGLspecializing in the development and production of carbon ceramic disc brakes.

Roberto Vavassori has developed his career at Brembo since 1986

He has been a member of the Board of Directors for over 15 years CLEPAthe European Component Manufacturers Association, and held the position of President from 2016 to 2019. In addition, he is Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Directors of Red Kilometerthe Italian innovation hub based in Lombardy.

