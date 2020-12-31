Three weeks ago Iñigo Pérez was sent off against Elche, last week Aridane left the field for the same cause in El Sadar against Villarreal, and this Thursday, at minute 10, Rubén Martínez was expelled with red card for going out of the area at Deyverson’s feet and knock down the striker, who was not offside. A new stick in the wheels of the red gear, which seriously penalizes him and there are already three in a row to row against the current. Sergio Herrera went out to the green with gloves and Arrasate sacrificed Bumitir, who had sent the ball to the wood just in the previous action. Football tricks, so volatile. But the Navarrese race is what it has, with 10 the Pamplona team was better and Roberto Torres, from a whirlwind brand of the house, seemed that he resolved in misfortune, but Lucas Pérez tied with a penalty product of an entry on the line of the red area and sealed the final (1-1).

To Osasuna, penultimate in the table, It was his turn to walk the wire, tighten the lines, sacrifice himself to an Alavés who loves to ride into space. In the middle, little to throw into the mouth except a head of fury from Aridane in one of his climbs to the attack at the exit of a corner, and after half an hour, Rubén García tried his luck from outside the area, but Pacheco saved. Before the break, Joselu Mato, in an unorthodox header, among a cloud of players, almost beat Herrera, although the ball was lost by licking the red right stick. A shot by Lejeune and another action by Moncayola dispatched a first act with Osasuna belly up, pulling race, crashed a free kick Rubén García and Alavés, although with possession, disoriented, almost asking for the time with El Sadar’s 0-0.

The second part started with Enric Gallego for Calleri and Lucas Pérez for Deyverson, nines for nines, perhaps because those who came out of the green were admonished in an almost traced change from both masters to immerse themselves in a balanced northern derby, in which the draw only It could benefit Machín’s team, despite its numerical superiority. But his team lacked depth, and that Lucas Pérez always seems like a runaway train to which you can not leave a meter of margin. The game thickened at times, with the end of the year approaching on the timer, as if they wanted everything to end as soon as possible with a lesser evil of some tame tables. The many interruptions and the yellow cards did not help further the show either. In these that a ride to the space of Gallego, fresh, who left the ball at the mercy of Roberto Torres near the peak of the area, who else, to shoot Pacheco cross shot in the 67th minute. But just eight minutes later, the stake was activated. The referee pointed out a penalty in favor of the babazorros for one entered on the same front line from Oier to Joselu Mato, which seemed to be missing, but it was a penalty by the VAR, which Lucas Pérez did not miss. David García, head first, almost struck the bell in the final bars in a spectacular jump over Tavares, although Osasuna, all honor, chained nine rounds without winning. Lucas Pérez could still cause more damage to the Navarrese if he manages to connect a Borja Sainz center in the discount.

Arrasate: “Everything is happening to us”

Osasuna’s coach, Jagoba Arrasate He commented that the team must insist on maintaining the image shown this Thursday against Alavés in future games to be closer to salvation. “We are enraged. I think that everything is happening to us and also with specific details that are for very little, by centimeters“The subsequent press conference started the draw against Alavés to add that they also feel”proud because I think we played a great game“.

The Berriatua team thinks that his team deserved to win and has valued the fact of having two games “doing things well and the pity is that he didn’t give us to win.” “Today we are one point closer to the goal than yesterday. We have time to get out of the situation we are in and this is the way“, said the former coach of Numancia.EFE

Machín: “Osasuna has done a magnificent defensive exercise”

The coach of Alavés, Pablo Machín, highlighted in the press conference after the game against Osasuna the “magnificent defensive exercise” proposed by the Navarrese with one less man. “In this type of game, if you make a mistake and you have a lot of people in front of the ball, you leave spaces behind your back,” commented the coach about a meeting in which more than mistakes “we have had a lack of fluency“.

“If you make a mistake and have people in front of the ball, it is possible that later there are complicated cons where you do not notice being with a player more or less“, has indicated the coach of the Basque team. Machín has mentioned that Alavés has had to run” many times backwards and Osasuna has had his chances. “” We have lacked the fluidity to go from band to band and then be deep, the precipitation made us want to get there too fast. We have tried to get the victory from minute 0 “, explained the Soriano. The coach thinks they have added a point against”a direct rival who was in need“.

The coach has warned that Alavés has been “about” to take a blow “for that excess of accumulating people in front of the ball.” “Without a doubt, we have lost an opportunity and we have not been able to wear out the rival enough to have manifest superiority“, has finished his intervention after the duel played in El Sadar.-EFE