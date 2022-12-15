Yucatán.- After remaining in a coma for a week, Robertwho was attacked by Yucatan state police at a police checkpoint, was diagnosed this week with brain deathso the man will remain in a vegetative state for the rest of his life.

It was last Tuesday, January 6, when the relatives of the victim announced that members of the Progreso Municipal Police had knocked the man to the ground after being detained at a checkpoint.

In this sense, Roberto’s relatives detailed that when the victim fell to the ground hit on the headfor which he was rushed to the Agustin O’Horan hospital in Merida. Initially, it became public knowledge that the man had sustained a head injury.

However, yesterday, Tuesday December 13, the medical staff of the hospital center informed the family of Roberto, 38 years old, that he registered brain deathfor which they pointed out that it will not recover, since it will remain in a vegetative state with 24-hour care.

According to family members, it was last Sunday, December 4 of this year, when Roberto Lanz Hernandez He was a victim of the security elements of the Yucatecan municipality of Progreso.

This, after he was detained by uniformed officers at the breathalyzer checkpoint installed at the port exit. It was at that moment that the 38-year-old man was knocked down by police officers who, not satisfied with throwing it to the floor, they kicked it once it was pulled.

“With the report that the doctors gave us, they already killed us, so we expect a fatal outcome that could be at any moment,” Virginia Lanz Hernández, Roberto’s sister, commented on the health of her family member.

For the alleged case of police abuse, Roberto’s family filed the corresponding complaint with the Attorney General of the State of Yucatan. However, relatives have complained that there has been no progress in the investigations. In addition to this, they have indicated that the police officers who attacked Lanz Hernández are still on duty.