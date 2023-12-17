“I saw that Giorgia Meloni sent me her best wishes in Atreju…”. Roberto Saviano responds to the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who, from the Atreju stage, claimed the government's results in the fight against crime in Caivano by referring to “stories that no writer tells, perhaps because the Camorra sell much more, they make television series, they give celebrities, wealth and maybe a pulpit from New York from which to give lessons on legality to Italians, always for a fee”. A reference to Saviano, who responded from his Instagram profile in the evening.

“But does Meloni know that those who write about the Camorra live knowing that there are anti-mafia amateurs ready to accuse him of having spread evil simply for having mentioned it? Does Meloni know that the expression 'He got rich with the Camorra' Did bosses and affiliates say it before her? That those who wanted to censor the story of criminal dynamics said it before her? Well, if they didn't know it, now they know it”, writes Saviano.

“Every year” Meloni “quotes me, every year he needs to find a target against which to pour the anger of his gang. His wish arrives late. Writing about the mafia to get rich or the series that trigger the spread of evil, is a old adage. These are words used by criminal organisations. It's a typical declination of silence: 'Shut up, if you talk about it you're an accomplice'. It's a cunning way to invite silence”, he says in a video.

“Cavano liberated? But does this political figure believe what he says? But liberated what? Has a probably temporary militarization solved something? Does it really make anyone believe that the real problems of Parco Verde are being addressed? Are they playing politics by selling the Trevi fountain to tourist…”, he concludes.