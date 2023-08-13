Roberto Saviano took the floor during the last farewell to Michela Murgia: her memory moved everyone present

To be the first to speak during the last greeting a Michelle Murgia, it was Roberto Saviano. The actor wanted to remember the moments spent with the writer, the important things he left in her life and pay homage to her during that last farewell.

Those are the hardest words of my life. Michela wanted this day to be for everyone, all those who had traveled her path. Putting the mark, knowing who were all those who had her hear about her, she had told me: ‘What will I miss imagine what a big mess’.

Roberto Saviano then underlined how immense the talent by Michela Murgia, a talent that allowed her to turn things around and made her dangerous to the powerful.

Michela was for sharing, but often to get it you have to go through solitude. Her life is the final proof that you choose to be different and Michela has been an adversary for years and has hidden this pain within herself. When they attacked me she said to me: ‘Aren’t you happy? There are two of us, they’re coming after us’.

The release of Michela Murgia’s coffin

There Church of the Artists in Rome it was crowded with people for a last farewell to the writer. Her soul children, her husband and also important people such as Chiara Tagliaferri, Teresa Ciabatti, Elly Schleyn, Francesca Pascale, Paola Turci and many others were present.

As the coffin came out, carried on the shoulders of some members of his family and by Roberto Saviano himself, those present intoned the Bella Ciao songthey applauded and shouted Michela Murgia’s name for the last time.

The writer, a few months ago, had publicly revealed that she has a stage 4 kidney cancer. Unfortunately the metastases had already affected the brain and bones and he was aware of the fact have no more time. She chose not to wage war against her body and to treat herself with immunotherapy based on biopharmaceuticals, with the hope of earning as many months as possible to spend with her beloved queer family. On 10 August the sad news arrived, Michela Murgia passed away forever at the age of 51.