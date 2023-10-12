The renowned Italian writer Roberto Saviano has been sentenced in the first instance to pay a fine of 1,000 euros for defaming the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, whom he called a “bastard” in 2020 in a television program in which he was giving his opinion on the anti-immigration rhetoric of some Italian politicians.

The trial began in November of last year, when Meloni had been at the head of the Italian Government for just a month. In December 2020, the intellectual participated in a television program in which he denounced the alleged exploitation of the migratory phenomenon through the central Mediterranean by the extreme right for electoral purposes. “You must have remembered all the garbage thrown against NGOs, which they call ‘taxis of the sea’ or ‘cruise ships’. All I can say is: bastards. To Meloni and [Matteo] Salvini: you bastards, how can you?” he cried on the screen, commenting on a video that showed a woman who had lost her six-month-old son at sea after the boat in which he was traveling along with other people capsized. They were trying to reach the European coasts. Saviano mentioned Salvini, leader of the League, and Meloni for their opposition to NGOs rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean.

The prime minister denounced the writer for defamation. Not so Salvini, current vice president of the Government, although he tried to join the prosecution when the trial had already begun.

Saviano, who lives protected by a police escort for the works in which he reveals mafia mechanisms, such as the successful Gomorrah (2006), considers this trial an attack on freedom of expression. “It arises from my words of criticism of those who have made fear and cynicism their policy,” the writer said this Thursday upon his arrival at the courts, before hearing the sentence. And he described the judicial process as “intimidation” towards him.

“Today the political power wants to persecute those who criticize its work. My radical criticism is made with full knowledge of those who have caused sinking and turned the Mediterranean into a place of death. Giorgia Meloni terrifies public opinion by talking about invasion, although the figures say otherwise and she calls for the sinking of the boats of those trying to save the migrants. The stronger the crime, the stronger the criticism that will be leveled against it. Theirs is an intimidation against me, the same one that led to the cancellation of one of my programs, already recorded, from the public television schedule. as she does [el primer ministro Viktor] Orbán in Hungary, hits a few so that everyone understands the message. “My words have scared this Government,” declared the writer.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested a fine of 10,000 euros for the writer and Meloni had demanded compensation of 75,000 euros, considering that “bastard is not a criticism, but always an insult,” in the words of his lawyer, who has alleged that the only The writer’s objective was to “attack the moral and personal dignity” of the leader of Fratelli d’Italia. “The accused used excessive, vulgar and aggressive language; He can be criticized, but no one is above the criminal code,” the lawyer said at the trial.

Meanwhile, the confrontation between Salvini and Saviano has been going on for a long time. Another judicial process for defamation is still open between the two, dating back to a publication by the writer on his social networks in 2018 in which he referred to the then Minister of the Interior as “the minister of Mala Vita”, a term that is used in Italy. to refer to the Mafia. Shortly afterward, Salvini threatened to withdraw Saviano’s escort, a step that the Council of Europe came to define as “intimidation by the State.”

Recently, the writer has won a civil lawsuit against the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, for another publication from 2018, in which he commented on his appointment as director of the TG2 news program, the second channel of Italian public television. In this case, Saviano linked the now minister “with political figures involved in various judicial investigations in the field of organized crime.” The judge who handed down that sentence acquitted the writing, considering that his statements fell within the scope of the right of criticism.

