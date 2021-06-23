The Public Function means all the functions carried out by the government, in this case I am referring to the appointment of Roberto Salcedo Aquino, as Secretary of the Public Function, where he had been performing since the beginning of this Federal Administration as Undersecretary.

Good for the appointment extended by President López Obrador to an exemplary public servant, with almost 50 years of flawless career and with various recognitions for his work. It seems that in this age it is difficult to find a notoriously faultless Public Servant, so his appointment encourages the hope that not everything is rotten. Surely, like Roberto, there are other prominent public servants.

He was born in Huamantla, state of Tlaxcala. In addition to having a degree in Political Science and Public Administration, he studied to be a Teacher of Primary Education and of Language and Literature. His time in the federal public administration is very broad: in the Secretariats of Programming and Budget he was a Delegate in Tabasco; Senior Officer in the Urban Development Secretariats, where he was also Undersecretary of Urban Development and Housing, and Foreign Relations, as well as his performance in the Federal District government, where he presided over and participated in the Boards of Directors of several of its decentralized organizations and deconcentrated; Deputy Director at Banobras, as well as a little more than 14 years in the Superior Audit Office of the Federation, are some proof of his vocation for service and extensive experience.

He has been distinguished by various institutions such as the National Institute of Public Administration, with the “José María Luis Mora” medal for Administrative Merit and is a Certified Auditor by the International Organization of Superior Audits. Among his works, I would highlight those related to the evaluation of public policies, as well as the process of accountability and superior oversight, and would highlight his co-authorship in the only Dictionary of Public Policy and Administration in Mexico, published by the College of our profession. .

The entrusted task is titanic; he is perhaps the best public servant at the moment to encourage the fight against impunity, a breeding ground for corruption and inefficiency.

It has been characterized by being cautious and discreet in its effective performance, as should be the exercise of the control function. Know where and how to correct practices that have led to corruption. It reminds me that the control function must be like good telephones, that they ring as little as possible, but that they do not fail in communication. I wish you much success, for the good of Mexico.

Mauricio Valdes