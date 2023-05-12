Another mourning in the music world. It went out Robert Rossi, A&R Director of Columbia Sony Music Italy for more than 20 years. Everyone knew him for his talent for launching formidable artists and for his experiences at San Remo Festival And X Factor.

In his long career years he has worked with great artists such as Marco Masini and Simone Cristicchi And Francesco Renga.

The news was posted on the official X-Factor Twitter page. Here is what the post reads:

Roberto Rossi, A&R Director Columbia Sonic Music Italia passed away tonight. Roberto was a fundamental member of the large X-Factor family, thanks to him many talents had the opportunity to emerge and grow on and off our stage. For his professionalism, for his humanity and kindness, for his fantastic energy we want to express our deep gratitude. From X-Factor our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.

Roberto Rossi, A&R Director Columbia Sony Music Italia passed away tonight. Roberto was a fundamental member of the large X Factor family, thanks to him many talents had the opportunity to emerge and grow, on and off our stage. For his sake… pic.twitter.com/OU3NPSbDVl — X FACTOR (@XFactor_Italia) May 11, 2023

Even the president of Sony Music Italy greeted Roberto Rossi on social media, defining his disappearance as a loss for the entire music industry. The memory of a composer, record producer and artistic director who helped many artists to realize their greatest dream will forever remain.

He was a special person, full of humanity and a great passion for music. That’s why his passing represents a great loss to the music industry. The most sincere condolences and the most sincere condolences to his wife Alessandra and children Stefano and Lavinia.

The news quickly spread on the web, leaving discouragement in the hearts of many people. Numerous positive comments in memory of the great artistic director, who will forever live on in the hearts of all those who have had the privilege to know him.

The last farewell to Roberto Rossi will be celebrated in the church of San Pio V from Milan.