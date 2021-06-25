Roberto Rosales, 32-year-old right back, will not continue in the Leganes the next season. The Venezuelan international defender ended his contract on June 30 after two seasons in Butarque. To the south of the capital, they did not initially rule out the possibility that it would continue, that is, to discuss the option of a contract extension. But after the first analysis between the coaching staff and the club, the option of not having their services has been chosen. and opt for other alternatives to reinforce the right-hand side of the rear.

Rosales already knows that he will not continue. The player environment confirms that the Leganes recently informed you of the decision. Although predictable (its performance has not been as expected), the decision had to be made. That it does not continue is relevant in terms of squad planning because it confirms that the right back is one of the priorities for the pepineros, that after the departure of Rosales, the end of the transfer of Palencia (the club will try again to return) and the end of the contract Bustinza (their renewal is being negotiated), they do not have players who occupy that right-hand side of the rear.

“It is a position in which we have had Bustinza and Palencia. They are two vacant slots. We are aware of them and the market, yes “Txema Indias, the Blue and Whites’ sports director, commented on this in AS this week. Indias unconsciously did not mention Rosales between the right backs. Perhaps because his participation this season has been more testimonial than regular.

Rosales, from more to less

Rose bushes signed for him Leganes the summer of 2019. He did it after a great season with the Spanish, in which he played on loan from Malaga. With the parrots he certified the pass to the Europa League. Fruit of good relationships Rosaleda-Butarque, arrived at Madrid for 1.2 million euros. His arrival solved a problem similar to the current one. Then the Lega did not have right backs after the departure of Juanfran and Nyom. Rosales and Marc Navarro were chosen. It happens that neither of them ended up convincing.

Rose bushes It started as a headline, but it faded little by little. Injuries and sometimes calls with Venezuela (especially this season) they gradually weighed down their weight in a team in which their performance pattern was repeated: good at the start, low at the end.

In second, Marti started giving him the right side, but the high competition (Palencia, Bustinza) and the lack of physical consistency of the Venezuelan international was bordered by the alignments until, already with Garitano, that of Caracas He became a player with hardly any weight in the line-ups or in spare parts. Even sometimes that of Bergara preferred profiles like Tarin (more central than lateral) for the position instead of one’s own Rose bushes.

The footballer will leave Madrid after having played 48 official duels in two seasons. In the first campaign he accumulated 2,074 minutes between the League and the Cup. The following, however, fell to 908 minutes between the League and the Cup.