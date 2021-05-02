Roberto Pérez Toledo (‘Six points about Emma’) returns to directing feature films with ‘Places we have never been to’, an intimate film that offers the viewer a journey through different ways of relating in adulthood, which has just started its post-production.

Starring Bethlehem Fabra Y Francesc Corbera, accompanied by Pepe Ocio, Verónika Moral, Emilio Buale, Ana Risueño, Sergio Torrico, Miguel Diosdado, Laura Rozalén and Andrés Picazo, presents, from a script by the director himself, five places and characters facing themselves and their dreams not complied.

‘Places we’ve never been’ begins when Elena, who has asked for a dinner to be delivered to her home, he discovers when he opens the door that the delivery man is Manu, who was his great love from his youth and who has not seen for too many years. At the same time, in another part of the city, Javier is a casting director about to put an actor to the test with whom he maintains more than a professional bond. Not far from there, Eva sets out to be unfaithful to her husband for the first time with a coworker. Meanwhile, Marian and Oliver inaugurate the apartment with which they have been mortgaged for thirty years. And Carol and Orestes meet at a party attended by strangers willing to hug.

Roberto Pérez Toledo affirms that «it is a film with which I advance in my exploration of human relationships and affections, putting the magnifying glass this time on the generation of those who have already reached forty. The common denominator of the stories that I tell here is that they talk about the complexities of fully entering adulthood, about what we leave along the way to achieve certain goals, about all those places we longed to go, but they have ended by not look too much like how we dreamed they would be. ‘ And the filmmaker adds: “This film proposes an experience in the form of a journey of expectations, disappointment, death and emotional rebirth, to show that we are always, at any moment, in time to start again.

An image from ‘Places we’ve never been’.

Born in Lanzarote, Roberto Pérez Toledo has a degree in Audiovisual Communication. In 2012 he released his first feature film as a director and screenwriter, ‘Six points on Emma’, which won the Silver Biznagas for Best Actress (Verónica Echegui) and Best Screenplay at the Malaga Film Festival, the Audience Award or the Best First Feature Award at Cinespaña (France). In addition, he has directed more than forty short films (‘Vuelco’, ‘Los gritones’,’ Rotos’, ‘Cupido in love’, ‘Sí a todo’, ‘Secret admirer’, ‘The movie that we are going to see’, ‘Flechazos ‘, ‘My life rolls’ about his disability that forces him to work in a wheelchair …) that have toured festivals on five continents.

Francesc Corbera, who in addition to being an actor is a producer of the film, explains: «I needed to reflect and deepen on the vital moment that people of my generation have had to live. I believe that the film proposes a revealing experience, and that we all need in some sense to look within ourselves to recognize ourselves in this new current reality and thus be able to find light and hope. Places we’ve never been talks about life, reflects on where we are. What have we become, and what do we really want to become? I think this is a necessary film for this generation and that it reflects certain existential dissatisfactions and dilemmas. In addition, in the year 2021, the world also needs these questions.

‘Places we’ve never been’ is produced by Deep Entertainment. Pérez Toledo combines post-production with the short film ‘Empalagoso’, a special collaboration for the V Edition of the Bonobo Awards.