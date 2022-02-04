CDMX.- The pre-candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) for the governorship of Quintana Roo, Robert Palazuelostold the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola that Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, Enrique Alfaro and Marcelo Ebrard they could be presidential candidates of their party in 2024.

In an interview for the YouTube channel “Latinus_us”, published in the video called “Loret Chapter 70”, the man known as Black Diamond was convinced that the “Orange Movement” will launch a strong character after the departure of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

After the alleged Loret de Mola, he declined to give a specific name about his “favorite candidate for 2024“And he limited himself to mentioning the current brunette leader of the Secretary of Foreign Relations, the governor of Jalisco and the son of the former presidential candidate.

Robert Palazuelos excluded from the list a name mentioned by Dante Delgado, Coordinator of the Citizen Movement, during his interview with the host of Radio Formula, Samuel García Sepúlveda.

“I admire all three of them very much, all three are very powerful cards,” said the candidate about Ebrard, Colosio Riojas and Alfaro.

The Black Diamond was at all times in favor of the Fourth Transformation, and assured that if he won in Quintana Roo he would work in the line decreed by President López Obrador. In addition, he ruled out the possibility of going for the presidency in the future.