Yesterday Roberto Nobile, born in Verona, but Roman by adoption, died at the age of seventy-five due to an illness.

Roberto Pontiroli Gobbi

Roberto Nobile, the well-known actor loved by the public for his television roles as Nicolò Zito, the journalist of Retelibera, accomplice, friend and adviser of Luca Zingaretti in many investigations of Il commissario Montalbano, has suddenly disappeared, a role he has played since 1999 for several years in the various editions of this fiction that has collected a great success. But very few people know that Roberto was a great enthusiast and former motorcycle rider. A great passion of him to the point that he had written the book "With the heart in motion" in which he told many anecdotes of his long motorcycle career in the 1960s. To tear him from life yesterday was a sudden illness.

Born in Verona with Ragusan origins – Roberto was born in Verona but his origins were Sicilian in the Ragusa area, even though he was by now a Roman by adoption. In fact, he had lived in the capital for the last 30 years. An exquisite person, always available to everyone who, when he was talked about motorcycles, his eyes shone. In his long and highly honored career as an actor, he worked a lot in the theater, while in the cinema he made his debut with La Piovra. But he had acquired great popularity in the fiction District of Police in which he played the role of superintendent Antonio Parmesan and in the role of the television journalist, friend and collaborator of Commissioner Montalbano.

Lots of cinema with many famous directors – There are also numerous roles in the cinema. He has in fact collaborated with famous directors such as Pupi Avati in the film Graduation Party and Ultimo Minuto; with Gianni Amelio in Open Doors; with Giuseppe Tornatore in They are all well; with Nanni Moretti in The son's room, Dear diary, Habemus papam; with Ermanno Olmi in Tickets and with Daniele Luchetti in La scuola in which he played the role of Professor Mortillaro. Nobile was currently touring his staging as director and interpreter of a show based on Ovid's Metamorphoses. In the next few days he would be expected in Genoa, at the Lunaria Teatro festival.

Not just an actor, a man of great culture – In addition to being an actor, he was a man of great culture. “I set myself the task of shortening the distance between the time of the creation of myths, their transcription by Ovid, and our time – he commented on this project which unfortunately he was unable to complete – Because Greek mythology, fruit of boundless imaginative power, it was already an admirable source of entertainment in Ovid’s time. During the show I try to make people understand, even following the stimuli of Jung and Hillman, how important it is to imagine and how unfortunately we are losing the taste and the ability to see what is not there or what is from the other part of the world “.