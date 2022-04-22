After two and a half years, The Quartet of Usone of the most influential bands of the Uruguayan and Latin American rockwill return to Peru to play their best songs as part of their tour “A Weird Thursday”which will have two stops in our country.

Precisely this Thursday April, the 21st will be presented in the amphitheater of the Park of the Exhibition of Lima, and then travel to Arequipa and close on saturday April 23rd their shows in the phoenix theater. The group that has been in force since 1985 is one of the greatest exponents of old rock and Spanish-speaking, so its return has been one of the most anticipated by the Peruvian community, taking over all its tickets and doing sold-out on both dates.

The Republic had the opportunity to speak with Roberto Mussovocalist of the band, who told us about the process they undertook during the pandemic, not being able to perform face-to-face events and having to deal with the uncertainty of an undetermined time to return. In addition to this, we were able to talk about several relevant topics for what lies ahead for the Quartet this year and in the future.

How did the pandemic affect the band and how did they deal with not being able to perform concerts?

El Cuarteto has been characterized as a band that plays a lot, taking into account that almost all the shows we have are outside of Uruguay. Stopping this lifestyle and work hit us hard, since we had several dates in Latin America to present our album “Jueves”, which had been released recently at that time. The pandemic caught us in Mexico and we had to follow the measures that were applied in that country, despite all the uncertainty that not having a fixed time meant to be able to return to normality.

Although a parenthesis was opened for all professions, to continue with the rhythm and present news to the audience, in 2021 we released a special vinyl in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of our album “Raro” and the singles that were published. Personally, this whole period was something positive for me, because in Montevideo I compose alone and I had more time to concentrate on that, although I did miss all this movement.

Regarding the tour that you were going to do two years ago, what are the main differences for your show in 2022?

The first thing we wanted to do is reschedule and meet all those dates that were pending as a result of the pandemic, since there were several cancellations in different countries. It has caught our attention that when we announced this new tour, the places were too small for us, so we opened new dates in larger locations than what we planned for visits from other years. For example, in Quito we had to move to a bigger place because the logistics were not enough for those who were going to attend.

In the case of Peru, the tickets for 2020 sold out very quickly and this time was no exception, I could even say that this presentation will be the most important that we will have in your country, since it will have the largest capacity of all our visits so far. . About the show, it’s basically the same, but now the fans have the possibility to listen to our last two songs that we released.

Roberto affirms that the plans of the band in 2020 will be resumed progressively this year. Photo: LR – Gabriel Mejía

How have your experiences in our country been previously?

very good Many know that Uruguayan bands owe their success to what they can produce and perform abroad, which is why we have tried to go to as many countries as possible in South America. When we have to come to Peru, they receive us incredible. More than the number of people who can see us, I prefer the quality of people that we have to receive when we go to a hotel or go to the local.

How has the group dealt with the new tendencies that appear in the genre of rock and music in general?

I would say that the Quartet has a kind of immunity with these generational and format changes to consume music. We started from the era of cassettes, to then go through the records and reach the current streaming. But, despite this, as I mentioned before, what has mattered most to us is to consolidate that personal connection that we have when it comes to holding an event.

It is true that the fact of being involved in the competition has a lot to do with it, especially being active on social networks, although we do not depend on that compared to other artists who may be more aware of their image on the internet, since they give it more importance. to the virtual realm.

In their almost 40-year career they have had all kinds of songs. Compared to its beginnings, what is the creative creation process that you have today?

There are several parameters that I follow when composing, being my conscience one of the most important factors to be able to develop a letter. I mean, what I thought at 16, when I just had my first personal singles and with the band, was reflected in the songs I produced. However, with the passage of time, the experiences change, so my way of thinking also changes, leading to the themes being able to follow other topics that are more in line with my age and reality at that time.

The motivations I had when we started are nothing like the ones I have now, although we are still very proud of the songs and lyrics that we released before, as they represent the basis of what we later modified. One detail that I highlight is that we grew up with the new generations, when one might think that it was the other way around. The result of this is that a large part of our followers are young people who, for one reason or another, can identify with our music, although that is not our objective, since we leave each song and album we publish to free interpretation.

Do you consider the album “Raro” to be your masterpiece or does the Quartet still have something reserved?

It is evident that, more than an opinion or taste of each person, this album was the one that led us to be known in Latin America. The strange thing, coincidentally that’s the name of the album, is that the release of this success did not coincide with the band’s best moment, but rather was a turning point for what came later. It was the beginning of a line on the rise, therefore, it is the one we have the most affection for.

What message do you give to your followers in Peru?

A huge thank you for the welcome you always give us in the few opportunities that we come. For this occasion, having sold out tickets is a sign of the affection they have for us and they give us the chance to know that we can return in the near future for those who missed it.